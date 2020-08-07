Food Bank receives $15,000 grant

The 100 Mile and District Food Bank has been granted $15,000 from the United Way, as part of the Federal Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF).

The 100 Mile and District Food Bank has been granted $15,000 from the United Way, as part of the Federal Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF).

Lyndamae Wilson, executive secretary of the food bank, said it was “awesome” to be granted the funds, which are part of 635,000 allocated to local charities that support vulnerable populations affected by the COVID -19 pandemic. The food bank will use the money to establish a cooler room at the food bank for all perishable donations, such as fruits and vegetables, as well as milk and cheese.

“We get a lot of grapes, strawberries, blueberries, lettuce … if you don’t keep these things cold they will start to perish,” she said.

The South Cariboo Community Enhancement Foundation supported the Food Bank’s grant application to United Way. Other South Cariboo organizations that benefited from funding across the region include the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre Society in 100 Mile House, Cariboo Pioneer Centre in Lac la Hache and the Elizabeth Fry Society.

The United Way was selected to allocate the funds across the province because of the local expertise, networks and central role in COVID-19 response activities on the ground.

“This boost of funding for those serving the most vulnerable is welcome news for our communities,” said Cathy McLeod, Member of Parliament for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo. “The COVID-19 pandemic has hit our local economy very hard and coming amidst a softwood lumber crisis made this time even more difficult. I’m pleased to see that non-profits and charities across our riding are getting a helping hand from United Way and the federal government.”

