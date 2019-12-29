Fog, possible showers, and full ferries in Greater Victoria on last Sunday of 2019

The last Sunday of 2019 promises to busy for BC Ferries (Black Press Media File)

Foggy road conditions, B.C. Ferries filling up fast, and a 30 per cent chance of showers is in the forecast for this Sunday, 29 Dec.

Ferries headed from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen are filling up quickly. The noon sailing sold out with a one sailing wait for cars, and the 1 p.m. sailing isn’t far behind with 94 per cent full as of 11:36 a.m.

Traffic is also unusually heavy around the Swatrz Bay ferry terminal as people try to get home after the holidays.

Environment Canada is forecasting mainly cloudy conditions and a 30 per cent chance of showers Sunday all day and into the night. Monday’s forecast continues to see mainly cloudy conditions with rain forecast for the night.

DriveBC is warning of patches of fog on some highways in Greater Victoria. The Drive BC website shows fog patches between Impala Road and the Trans-Canada Highway

from Metchosin to Langford, as well as patches on the Pat Bay Highway between Tolmie Avenue and Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal, and on West Saanich Road between Royal Oak Drive and McTavish Road.

Construction continues southbound on the Trans-Canada Highway between Burnside Road West and Tolmie Lane for 2.2 km, at the McKenzie exit in both directions, and in both directions at Leigh Road and the West Shore Parkway for 1.5 km. Construction zone speed limits of 60 km/h are in place.

As usual, the heaviest traffic is concentrated around the shopping centres at Uptown, Mayfair, and the downtown shopping district. There is also some heavier than usual traffic in James Bay on Douglas Street between Dallas Road and Battery Street and on Simcoe Street at Menzies and Toronto streets.

