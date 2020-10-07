Fog, clearing and then sunshine for the Fraser Valley

If the forecasters are right Wednesday might the be last sunny to get things done outdoors

The weather forecast has rain showers set to arrive at various points across the south coast.

In the meantime, Wednesday might be the last day of the week to see some actual sunshine and above normal temperatures across the Fraser Valley, according to the Oct. 7 Environment Canada forecast for communities from Abbotsford to Hope.

Anyone looking for a dry afternoon to do something, this might be it.

Motorists might see fog patches dissipating late this morning, and then clearing. The daytime high should be around 22 degrees Celsius.

