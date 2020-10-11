FMBC sees out 2020 with High Roller

The FMBC’s 2020 High Roller event went off without a hitch with up to 180 keen riders taking in the perfect weekend weather.
“We had a huge amount of people – staggered correctly,” said FMBC president Troy Nixon.
The popular event drew plenty of attendees even with the challenges of 2020.
“It was well-attended, record numbers – and people were happy,” he said.
Keen riders tore up and down the trails around Fernie in what was the final event for what turned out to be a ripper season for mountain biking.
“There’s a lot of support for the trails this year,” said Nixon, who said the $20,000-plus raised through membership and event fees would go towards the club and trails.
