FMBC kicks off inaugural Fernie Fatbike Day

Residents are encouraged to hit the trails on Jan. 16 to celebrate the popular winter sport

The Fernie Mountain Bike Club (FMBC) is pumping their tires and lubing their chains in preparation for Fernie’s first ever Fatbike Day, set to spin off on Jan. 16.

“We want to start 2021 on a positive note, with whatever is going on,” said event organizer and FMBC board member, Cindy Sleeman.

“Jennifer Sliva and I wanted to have a Fernie Fatbike Day to celebrate the Fernie fatbike community, encourage fatbiking in Fernie, and spread enthusiasm for fatbiking.”

Following provincial health orders, Sleeman suggests either riding within bubbles, while appropriately distanced, or individually.

“We encourage fatbikers to ride around the wonderful trails of Fernie, with their bubble or cohort, or individually, socially-distant, to wear a silly costume, decorate their fatbikes and get outside,” added Sleeman.

Spicing things up, the FMBC is encouraging participants to post photos of their rides on social media for a chance to win prizes from a number of local businesses including Straight Line Bicycles, Beanpod Chocolate, Gelato and Coffee, Ski Base, Giv’Er Shirt Works and more.

Contest categories include Best Dressed Fat Biker, Oldest Fatbiker, Youngest Fatbiker, Most Kilometers Fatbiked on Jan. 16, and Most Enthusiastic Fernie Fatbiker.

Riders new to fatbiking are encouraged to ride trails such as The Town Loop or Coal Heritage Trail. Sleeman recommends more experienced riders hit up the Ridgemont trails, Montane trails, and depending on conditions, Stove or Phat B.

Sleeman suggests anyone riding at night to ride trails they are comfortable with during the day.

“Riding Forever in Montane to the hut is one of my favorite night rides,” said Sleeman, adding that another good one for beginners is Easy Beaver to the Montane Hut.

According to Sleeman, the FMBC will continue to run Fernie Fatbike Day every third Saturday in January, with the hopes of hosting an exciting outdoor event next year.

For more information, head to the Fernie Fatbike and FMBC Facebook pages.

Fernie Free Press