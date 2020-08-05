Flying hot dog strikes Saanich pedestrian

Police called to 4200-block of Quadra Street for hot dog incident

The Saanich Police Department received a call about a hot dog being used as a projectile on Aug. 4. (Black Press Media file photo)

A hot dog projectile was cause for concern in Saanich on Tuesday night.

The Saanich Police Department was called shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 4 for a report that a passenger of a moving vehicle threw a hot dog at a pedestrian in the 4200-block of Quadra Street.

The woman was not physically injured.

The vehicle, only described as a red car, has not been located by police.

