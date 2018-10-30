Flu clinics for those at high risk

Clinics are free of charge and take place in several locations

By Times Staff

Free flu clinics for those at risk will be offered in Clearwater, Blue River and Vavenby next month, with no appointments necessary to get the shots.

Two will be offered at Dr. Helmckin Memorial Hospital at 640 Park Drive, with the first on Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the second on Nov. 6 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will also be a clinic at Evergreen Acres Seniors Centre at 144 Evergreen Place on Nov. 2 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Blue River Health Centre, located at 858 Main Street, will have a flu clinic on Nov. 5 from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. and Vavenby Elementary School, located at 3157 Galiano Rd., will offer a clinic on Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Those who are most encouraged to get flu shots are those 65 years and older and their caregivers/household contacts and people of any age in residential care facilities.

Children and adults with chronic health conditions and their household contacts, as well as children and adolescents (six months to 18 years) with conditions treated for long periods of time with Acetylsalicylic Acid (ASA) and their household contacts are also encouraged.

All children six to 59 months of age and household contacts, caregivers of infants and children 0 to 59 months of age, pregnant women at any stage of pregnancy during the influenza season and their household contact should all consider getting a flu shot.

And people who work with live poultry. Healthcare and other care providers in facilities and community settings who are capable of transmitting influenza disease to those at high risk of influenza complications.

People who provide essential community services (first responders, corrections workers) and frequent visitors to healthcare facilities and other patient care locations might visit the clinics as well.