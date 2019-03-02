Flower Count returns to Greater Victoria

Municipalities to partake in a friendly competition to find the 'bloomingest' community

Victoria Flower Count has tallied the numbers and Colwood wins "bloomingest" title for the fifth straight year. (Keri Coles/Black Press)

Regardless of recent snowy weather, the 44th annual Flower Count is scheduled as per usual for early March.

Beginning March 6 until March 13, communities across the Capital Region are invited to submit their bloom counts in a friendly competition to find the “bloomingest community” around.

In 2018, the city of Colwood took home the proverbial prize with over 2.25 billion blooms. Saanich came in second with over 721 million, and the winning school was John Stubbs Memorial Elementary.

READ MORE: Colwood wins Victoria Flower Count for a five-peat

When the Flower Count began in 1976, the count was 130 million blossoms. Since then, the highest count on record landed in 2016 with an astounding 25 billion blooms (conversely, on the same day in Ottawa 51 centimetres of snow hit the ground).

Rather than count bloom by bloom, people are encouraged to use a rough guide; a small tree full of blossoms, for example, is 250,000 blossoms while a large Heather bush would be 2,000.

People and schools can beginning submitting their counts online at flowercount.com on March 6.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com