Floods threaten Okanagan Indian Band

A rising flood threat has led to a state of emergency being declared by the Okanagan Indian Band, along with several evacuation alerts.

Whiteman Creek is expected to flood, which would impact 41 homes located 10-15 metres from the creek’s edge. Therefore an evacuation alert has been issued to Falcon Avenue (Parker Cove) for house numbers 145 to 195.

An Evacuation Alert remains in effect for Equesis Creek (issued May 5) due to the risk of flooding or debris flow for north end of Bonneau Road including the addresses: 190 Bonneau Road,172 Bonneau Road, 166 Bonneau Road and 138 Bonneau Road.

“The OKIB EOC is asking for public assistance in exercising caution when near waterways, to stay safe a 10-metre setback is recommended,” the band EOC states.

“Banks of creeks are saturated making them easier to wash out. Also, due to the groundwater saturation, what appears to be stable ground may be dangerously compromised and rapidly destabilize underfoot.”

Said Ryan Oliverius, communications coordinator for OKIB Wednesday: “Field crews are actively monitoring the creeks on OKIB lands and there are other factors to consider: General rainfall amounts of 15-25 millimetres are forecast over the next 72 hours which will further add to already full water basins resulting in more flooding. The rain is expected to taper off in behind this system but showers and the odd thunderstorms will linger giving the potential for localized amounts up to 15 millimetres.”

A washout has also closed a portion of Westside Road near Fintry.

See Washout closes portion of Westide Road

The potential for flooding is rising across the Okanagan and residents are urged to take precautionary measures of flood prevention and property protection strategies.

See Heavy rain a recipe for high water levels

Residents on the OKIB have access to two sandbag stations:

– OKIB Public Works and Housing Office at 11505 Westside Road

– Whiteman Creek across from Parker Cove

Sand and sandbags are available but residents are urged to bring their own shovels and gloves.

If you notice any severe changes or obstructions to the waterways call the OKIB EOC at 250-542-7132 or after hours 250-306-9796.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.