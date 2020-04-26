Flooding, washouts close many Quesnel-area roads

As of Sunday afternoon, several roads in the Quesnel area are closed due to flooding or washouts.

Many roads in the Williams Lake area and south are affected as well. Visit drivebc.ca for more information and updates.

Nazko

Flooding has closed Nazko Road 10 kilometres north of Nazko. DriveBC reports an assessment is in progress, and the next update is expected Friday, May 1 at 2 p.m.

Honolulu Road is closed 10 kilometres east of Nazko due to a washout. The road is closed at one kilometre. According to DriveBC, an assessment/monitoring is in progress, and the next update is expected Friday, May 1 at 2 p.m.

A washout at Nazko Road has also closed Doig Road at the 3.5-kilometre mark. An assessment/monitoring is in progress, and the next DriveBC update is expected Friday, May 1 at 2 p.m.

Quesnel-Hydraulic Road

Quesnel-Hydraulic Road is closed at kilometre 20.3 due to a washout and ongoing land instability. The road will remain closed until further notice, and an assessment is in progress, according to DriveBC. A detour is available via 2700 Road and 500 Road. The next update is expected Monday, April 27 at noon.

Quesnel-Hixon Road

Quesnel-Hixon Road is closed due to flooding between Price Road and the Cottonwood River Bridge. According to DriveBC, an assessment in progress, and there is no estimated time of opening. The next update is expected Monday, April 27 at noon.

Stanley

Stanley Road is closed due to flooding at Highway 26. DriveBC reports that an assessment/monitoring is in progress, and the next update is expected to be Friday, May 1 at 2 p.m.

Soda Creek

A mudslide 10 kilometres from the junction of Highway 97 has closed Soda Creek-Macalister Road south of Quesnel. A geotechnical assessment that was completed in early April determined there could be further upslope movement of the slide area, and there is no timeline for work to completed and the road to re-open.

Soda Creek Road is closed due to a washout at Springfield Road. A detour is available via Meldrum Creek Road. The next DriveBC update is expected Monday, April 27 at 8 a.m.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Quick jump in temperature contributes to flooding in Quesnel area

editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Quesnel Cariboo Observer