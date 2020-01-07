Flooding stalls traffic under McKenzie Interchange

Highway down to single lane both directions

Commuters are reporting backups on the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday morning due to flooding under the new McKenzie Interchange overpass.

Saanich police were on scene from 5 to 6 a.m. to help with traffic control before flaggers arrived on scene.

The highway remains down to one lane in both directions. Traffic is backed up into Langford.

Morning traffic being hit hard by flooding under the McKenzie Interchange this morning. Saanich Police were on scene from 5 to 6 a.m. helping with traffic control. #YYJTraffic #VictoriaBC (Photo from Drive BC) pic.twitter.com/DdGMNSwCFo — Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) January 7, 2020

Delayed getting on to TCH from Vets Memorial due to back-up at McKenzie #yyjtraffic. I knew today would be a test of the underpass but didn’t expect this type of delay. 1/2 — Denise McGeachy (@Poochsmommy) January 7, 2020

Of all types of weather conditions to plan for, one would think continuous rain would be top of the list. This doesn’t bode well for McKenzie project designers and engineers #yyjtraffic 2/2 — Denise McGeachy (@Poochsmommy) January 7, 2020

