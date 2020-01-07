(File Photo)

Flooding stalls traffic under McKenzie Interchange

Highway down to single lane both directions

  • Jan. 7, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Commuters are reporting backups on the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday morning due to flooding under the new McKenzie Interchange overpass.

Saanich police were on scene from 5 to 6 a.m. to help with traffic control before flaggers arrived on scene.

The highway remains down to one lane in both directions. Traffic is backed up into Langford.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Traffic flows through new McKenzie Interchange configuration Thursday morning

