In the past Glen Canyon Regional Park in West Kelowna has been closed due to the threat of fire. Now, part of the park is closed due to flooding.—Image: Capital News file

Flooding prompts closure of part of West Kelowna park

An area of Glen Canyon Park was closed Monday due to high water in Powers Creek

The Regional District Central Okanagan closed the southern portion of Glen Canyon Regional Park in West Kelowna Monday due to flooding and high water flows along Powers Creek.

The trail leading from the parking area off Gellatly Road to the first set of stairs is closed until further notice as the footbridge over the creek has been removed.

Signs advising of the closure and caution tape are in place at the Gellatly Road parking area and above the lower staircase.

For their safety, residents are asked to stay out of this closed area. No other areas of Glen Canyon Regional Park are affected.

For more information contact the regional Parks Services at 250-469-6232 or email parks@cord.bc.ca.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘It’s not on’ defence fails to sway judge in Kelowna
Next story
Findlay seeks Conservative nomination for 2019

Just Posted

B.C. Olympian Georgia Simmerling retires from ski cross

  • 17 hours ago

 

Ex-Warrior Pope signs with Red Wings

  • 17 hours ago

 

Criminal charge approved against B.C. RCMP officer

  • 17 hours ago

 

North Coast Nightmares win two in home tournament

 

Most Read