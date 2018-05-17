Flooding of Keremeos Creek in photos

Overnight the height and speed of the Keremeos Creek increased dramatically

A raging Keremeos Creek is causing chaos for homeowners and farmers Thursday.

The flow of the creek increased drastically overnight Wednesday and prompted the Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen to issue an evacuation alert for 61 properties. Some of the properties were previously on a an evacuation alert.

BC Wildfire Service along with local residents worked feverishly to divert water Wednesday morning. Community volunteers worked on properties on Highway 3A, Upper and Middle Bench Road, and other areas along with filling community sandbag stations.

Here are some photos from local photographer Joe Lebeau of Hashmark Photography of the flooding. If you have photos or videos of flooding or relief efforts please email editor@keremeosreview.com or visit our Facebook page here.