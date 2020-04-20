Flooding issues affecting some South Cariboo roads

Water is playing havoc with some local roads, according to Drive BC.

Little Green Lake Road is closed due to flooding between North Bonaparte Road and Kazoo Road. There’s no estimated time of opening and an assessment is in progress. The next update is expected at 4 p.m., April 20.

Little Green Lake Rd closed between Kazoo and N Bonaparte Roads due to flooding. Please check: https://t.co/qzQK962e63 for latest updates#ClintonBC #100MileHouse SouthCariboo #BridgeLakeBC pic.twitter.com/zSye1IMO4h — Dawson Road Maintenance – Cariboo (@DawsonRoadMaint) April 20, 2020

There’s also a washout on Meadow Lake Road near Clinton wich reopened a few days ago to single lane alternating traffic, according to Drive BC. They’re advising to proceed with caution. The next update is expected at 2:30 p.m., April 20.

There’s also a high flood warning in effect for Loon Lake Road between Ranch Road and Stevens Road with single lane alternating traffic. Additionally, Drive BC reports that there’s debris on the road.

Drive BC is also warning to use extreme caution on Big Bar Ferry Road with muddy sections and water pooling between Jesmond Road and the Big Bar Ferry.

A flood watch was issued on April 19 for the larger Cariboo area.

Flood Watch issued for Cariboo and Chilcotin area incl. rivers and streams around Nazko, Chilako, Prince George, Williams Lake, Quesnel, Alexis Creek, Anahim Lake and Cache Creek. Details at https://t.co/9ERQ90bgSC #BCFlood — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) April 19, 2020

