Flooding has not impacted Williams Lake’s municipal water quality

The City of Williams Lake has not experienced any change to its municipal water supply as a result of the recent flooding around Scout Island and in the River Valley, a City news statement noted Tuesday.

City officials remain in contact with the Interior Health Authority and continue to test the water as per health requirements. At the moment, there have been no issues with the water quality and City does not anticipate any in the near future. The municipal water remains safe to drink.

However, residents are reminded to continue moderating their water use as city crews work to fix a sewer pipe that was ruptured Sunday as a result of high water flows.

Residents are asked to keep baths, showers, laundry, dishwashing and even flushing their toilets to a minimum while crews find a solution.

Rock trucks are on site in the river valley Tuesday and initial efforts to protect the sewer treatment lagoons from further erosion are proving successful.

More updates will be provided as they arise, the City’s corporate engagement officer Kelly Sinoski noted.

