Flooding at health centre cancels lab and medical appointments in Sicamous

A burst pipe caused the flooding which has not affected physician services

Medical services at the Sicamous Health Centre will be interrupted for the next week due to flooding in the building.

According to a notice from Interior Health, all services at the health centre including public health services for this week, outpatient lab appointments for Dec. 3 and this week’s wound care clinic have been temporarily suspended.

The notice states public health appointments will be rebooked as soon as possible.

Physician services are not impacted by the flooding as the doctors’ offices are located at the district-owned medical building on Finlayson Street.

The closest alternatives for the services impacted by the flooding are located in Salmon Arm. Salmon Arm public health is located at 851 16th St. NE and can be contacted by phone at 250-833-4100.

Laboratory services are available at the Shuswap outpatient lab located at 2770 10th Ave. NE. Patients wanting an appointment can get one online at labonlinebooking.ca or over the phone at 1-877-740-7747.

Additional services including a 24/7 emergency department are located in Salmon Arm at the Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

The notice from Interior Health states it regrets the temporary interruption to local services in Sicamous and clean-up work is underway to reopen the health centre as quickly as possible. The flooding was the result of an issue with a break in a clean water pipe in one of the health centre washrooms which was discovered this morning.

