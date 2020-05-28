Flood watch for Salmon River upgraded as high temperatures, rain forecast

Shuswap Emergency Program warns residents to prepare now for possible extreme flooding

The Haines Road bridge in Silver Creek is among the places where the high water is clearly visible. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District photo)

The Shuswap Emergency Program is advising all residents near the Salmon River and other smaller Shuswap creeks that the risk of severe flooding is increasing with the potential for extreme weather.

A combination of high temperatures in the next few days with a cold front forecast to move into the area in the early hours of Sunday, May 31 has the potential to create large amounts of rainfall.

As a result, water levels on the Salmon River and localized creeks could rise rapidly or experience flash flooding, warns the Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP) in a news release. A number of areas could be affected including Falkland, Silver Creek, the Salmon Valley, Sunnybrae, Tappen, Sicamous, Mara and Malakwa.

Currently, the BC River Forecast Centre has further upgraded its May 26 flood watch for the Salmon River based on the weather forecast.

High streamflow advisories for the North Okanagan continue, which include tributaries around Vernon, Lumby and Winfield.

Residents in flood-prone areas are advised by SEP to:

• Monitor the weather forecast and pay specific attention if intense rain is falling,

• Undertake flood preparation measures to protect your property,

• Prepare for possible evacuation on short notice, including having a grab-and-go bag ready.

Information on sandbags is available on the Columbia Shuswap Regional District website.

Information on flooding and evacuation preparedness is available from Prepared BC.

If you have questions or concerns regarding flooding preparations, you can reach SEP at 250-833-3351. Sand and sandbags are being made available at 20 locations in the Shuswap.

