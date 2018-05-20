FLOOD WATCH: Evacuation alert issued for Tapadera Estates, River Reach Estates and Eagle Point areas

Residents should be prepared in case of any emergency

Another evacuation alert has been issued by the Fraser Valley Regional District, this time for properties in Electorial Area C.

On Sunday, May 20, an evacuation alert was issued for all properties located in the Tapadera Estates, River Reach Estates and Eagle Point areas.

Electoral Area C is located on the north side of the Fraser River and has a population of 1,023 people. The community includes Hemlock Valley, Harrison Mills, and Lake Errock and includes several First Nations including Douglas, Leq’a:mel, Samahquam, Scowlitz, Skatin and Sts’ailes.

Residents should be prepared in case of any emergency and have a Grab ‘n Go emergency kit ready. Kits should contain supplies of food, water, medications, toiletries, clothing, and important documents.

Residents may want to consider moving valuable items to upper floors of their homes.

The FVRD’s web site (fvrd.ca/EOC) will provide the most up‐to‐date information available, as the 2018 freshet continues.