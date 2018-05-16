Thunder and lightning in the forecast. (IMAGE CREDIT: PIXABAY)

Flood risk increases as heavy rainfall forecast for the Okanagan

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement for the Okanagan.

  • May. 16, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit the Okanagan this weekend, exacerbating flood risks throughout the region.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Central, North and South Okanagan, saying that total rainfall amounts will be in the 20 to 40 millimetre range by late Friday.

“The threat will be thunderstorms with the potential for brief, heavy downpours in the Kootenays. Rainfall amount in thunderstorms could reach 15 mm in an hour,” reads the alert.

On Thursday and Friday showers will continue over the Kootenays and spread west into the Okanagan Valley Thursday afternoon. The continued risk of heavy downpours are possible in these areas.

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Flood risk increases as heavy rainfall forecast for the Okanagan

