High water levels can been seen at Brae Island Regional Park on Tuesday morning. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Flood evacuation alert issued in Northwest Langley

Northwest Langley, Glen Valley, Brae Island and McMillan Island all under watch for flooding

An evacuation alert was issued to residents in the unprotected floodplain areas of Northwest Langley, Glen Valley and Brae and McMillan Island on Tuesday morning.

This was not an evacuation order.

According to the Township of Langley, at 9 a.m. on May 15, the Mission Gauge reached 5.5 metres, prompting the alert to be sent out to give residents time to prepare for a potential evacuation order.

The Marina Park trail in Fort Langley has also been closed from the viewing deck to the Marina Boat Launch.

This is not the first time this area of Langley has been on watch for rising river levels in the spring. Every year, a freshet occurs in May and June when melting snow packs on the mountains run into surrounding rivers.

In 1948, a massive flood surrounded Fort Langley, completely cutting the town off from the rest of Langley for two weeks.

The last time any major flooding occurred in the Township of Langley was in June, 2012, when heavy rain over the Fraser River headwaters led to rising river levels throughout the province.

For live readings of the Fraser River water levels at Mission, click here.

