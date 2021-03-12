The RBC branch at Westshore Town Centre in Langford will remain closed due to flooding issues until at least Monday, March 15. (Rick Stiebel/Gazette Staff)

Flood closes RBC at Westshore Town Centre

Branch aims to reopen Monday, March 15

You may have trouble floating a loan for the next few days, depending on where you bank.

The RBC branch at Westshore Town Centre in Langford is closed unexpectedly due to a flooding issue.

A spokesperson for RBC South Vancouver Island apologized for any inconvenience and said they hope to be able to reopen by Monday, March 15, depending on the status of ongoing repairs.

The RBC branch at 1880 Island Hwy. in Colwood is open Friday until 6 p.m., and Saturday, March 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

