FLOOD: 18 homes in Nicomen Island area under evacuation order

An evacuation order has been issued for 18 homes and properties not protected by dikes surrounding Nicomen Island.

Pursuant to the BC Emergency Program Act, the order was issued by the Fraser Valley Regional District this morning (May 19) due to the immediate danger to life safety and health due to the current Fraser River flooding.

Members of the RCMP will be helping in the evacuation.

An evacuation Order has been issued for the following properties or portions of properties:

• 40800 Carter Road, Deroche

• 8424 Deroche Landing Rd, Deroche

• 38388 Hawkins Pickle Rd, Dewdney

• 38566 Hawkins Pickle Rd, Dewdney

• 39088 Hawkins Pickle Rd, Dewdney

• 8074 River Rd South, Dewdney

• 40738 Taylor Rd, Deroche

• 40774 Taylor Rd, Deroche

• 40810 Taylor Rd, Deroche

• 8941 McKimmon Rd, Deroche

• 41630 Lougheed Highway, Deroche

• 42177 Tremblay Island Road, Deroche

• 42270 Lougheed Highway, Deroche

• 44018 Malcolm Road, Deroche

• 44190 Malcolm Road, Deroche

• 44388 Malcolm Road, Deroche

• 44428 Malcolm Road, Deroche

• 44784 Malcolm Road, Deroche

The FVRD press release notes that only the areas in RED on the maps (located at the top and bottom of this story) are under evacuation order. If your property is included in the above lists, but your residence or any tenanted structures are not located in the red areas, you are not required to evacuate your residence at this time.

Resident who are in the red evacuation zone are asked to leave the area immediately. If you require a ride, or assistance, call 604-702-5011 or 604-702-5042.

Mission Fire Hall 1 (33330 7th Ave.) has been set up as a reception area for those forced from their homes.

For more information, visit fvrd.ca/EOC.