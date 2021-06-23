Floaters urged to stay off Shuswap River

Dangerous conditions are calling for floaters to stay off the Shuswap River in Enderby.

“It is still high, fast and cold,” Conservation Officer Tanner Beck said.

Shuswap currently has a strong current, murkey water, debris and new log jams, therefore the Shuswap River Ambassadors do not recommend floating with an inflatable at this time.

“The river is never classified as safe but high water creates many additional hazards,” the Ambassadors said. “The added hazards may pop your vessel and it is difficult to swim to shore with the strong current and cold water conditions. With the limited public access to the river you may be stuck in the water with no vessel for many hours.”

There have been recreational river users on the water in kayaks, canoes, and stand up paddle boards, but if you are not familiar with Shuswap River or comfortable in fast moving water, you are urged to enjoy smaller lakes until conditions improve on the river.

“If you are heading out on the water ensure to stay away from the edges where you are more likely to get trapped or flipped by logs, stay clear of motor boats, bring a life jacket/PFD, check the weather forecast (do not go out in the wind/storms), bring a dry change of clothing, know your route, and stick to more docile sections of the river,” the Ambassadors said.

