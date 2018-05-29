Flipped truck closes south Langley intersection

Traffic is blocked at 204 Street and 28 Avenue

Emergency crews are on scene at the intersection of 204 Street and 28 Avenue where a truck has flipped onto its side.

The intersection of 204 Street and 28 Avenue in Brookswood is closed to traffic after what appears to be a single vehicle crash.

A truck has flipped onto its side at the side of the road.

Police, fire and ambulance are all on scene.

More to come.