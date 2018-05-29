Flipped truck closes south Langley intersection

The intersection of 204 Street and 28 Avenue in Brookswood is closed to traffic after what appears to be a single vehicle crash.
A truck has flipped onto its side at the side of the road.
Police, fire and ambulance are all on scene.
More to come.
Traffic is blocked at 204 Street and 28 Avenue
