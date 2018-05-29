Emergency crews are on scene at the intersection of 204 Street and 28 Avenue where a truck has flipped onto its side.

Flipped truck closes south Langley intersection

Traffic is blocked at 204 Street and 28 Avenue

  • May. 29, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The intersection of 204 Street and 28 Avenue in Brookswood is closed to traffic after what appears to be a single vehicle crash.

A truck has flipped onto its side at the side of the road.

Police, fire and ambulance are all on scene.

More to come.

Previous story
Okanagan fruit farmers still on alert
Next story
100 Mile House Fire Rescue attends fire on Cariboo Trail

Just Posted

Rocky Mountain Rogues beat Elk Valley Bulls at home

 

VIDEO: Community still divided on supportive housing at Quality Inn

 

LETTER: One step forward, two steps back

  • 22 hours ago

 

Flipped truck closes south Langley intersection

  • 22 hours ago

 

Most Read