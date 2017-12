Two single motore-vehicle accidents reported near Mara

A tractor-trailer unit lays on its side along Highway 97A near Mara.Image credit: Maureen Vermette photo

A couple of collisions have motor vehicle traffic moving slowly along sections of Highway 97A near Mara.

Two single-vehicle accidents are reported to have occurred on the highway between Sicamous and Grindrod, both involving tractor-trailer units.

Drive BC reports the road is slushy with slippery sections.

