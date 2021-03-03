Flipped semi in Abbotsford closes portion of Clearbrook Road

Closure starting Wednesday morning is expected to last for several hours

A flipped truck in the roundabout on Clearbrook Road at Highway 1 has resulted in a road closure for several hours on Wednesday (March 3). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Clearbrook Road in Abbotsford is closed northbound between King Road and Highway 1 and at the eastbound on-ramp on Wednesday (March 3) due to a flipped semi-truck.

The Abbotsford Police Department said just before 10 a.m. that the closure is expected to last for several hours.

Police will provide an update when the road is open.

Another truck has been positioned beside the overturned truck and it appears they are going to transfer the wood to this truck pic.twitter.com/0WtlAIBJ45 — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) March 3, 2021

ROAD CLOSURE- Clearbrook Road- northbound between King Rd & Hwy 1 AND the eastbound on-ramp is CLOSED due to a tipped semi-truck. This is expected to be closed for the next few hours. Please find an alternate route. We will update when the road is open. pic.twitter.com/TkAJ3bbv15 — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) March 3, 2021

Abbotsford News