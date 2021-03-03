A flipped truck in the roundabout on Clearbrook Road at Highway 1 has resulted in a road closure for several hours on Wednesday (March 3). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Flipped semi in Abbotsford closes portion of Clearbrook Road

Closure starting Wednesday morning is expected to last for several hours

  • Mar. 3, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Clearbrook Road in Abbotsford is closed northbound between King Road and Highway 1 and at the eastbound on-ramp on Wednesday (March 3) due to a flipped semi-truck.

The Abbotsford Police Department said just before 10 a.m. that the closure is expected to last for several hours.

Police will provide an update when the road is open.

Abbotsford News

