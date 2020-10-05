Flights to resume to Haida Gwaii

Flights to Haida Gwaii will resume on Oct. 29 when Pacific Coastal Airlines (PCA) reinstates their Vancouver to Masset service.

“Carefully resuming air service to Haida Gwaii is important for the overall health and well being of island residents,” Gaagwiis Jason Alsop, president of the Haida Nation said. “Haawa to Pacific Coastal Airlines for respecting and supporting Haida Gwaii’s pandemic response.”

Non-stop flight service will operate two days a week between Vancouver and Masset on Sunday and Thursday. Flights will be operated on a Saab 340B aircraft with onboard washroom.

Route frequency will be:

Vancouver to Masset Sunday and Thursday 9:30 a.m. 11:50 a.m.

Masset to Vancouver Sunday and Thursday 12:30 p.m. 2:50 p.m.

Airport codes will be Vancouver, YVR to Masset, ZMT. Pacific Coastal Air is a privately owned regional airline operating out of Vancouver and flies to 14 different locations.

Barry Pages, Mayor of the Village of Masset welcomes the reconvened air service of PCA.

“Their service is important to island residents for accessing medical travel, the delivery of essential services and freight, and is an important part of the Haida Gwaii restart plan,” he said.

“We appreciate and respect the approach that the leaders of the Haida Nation have taken as a result of the pandemic and am now looking forward to reinitiating scheduled air service in support of the residents of the Haida Gwaii,” Quentin Smith president of Pacific Coastal Airlines said on Oct. 5.

