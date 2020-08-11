Flights from Quesnel not cleared for takeoff

Central Mountain Air's schedule until at least Oct. 31 does not include any Cariboo stops

Commercial flights won’t be returning to Quesnel anytime soon.

Central Mountain Air (CMA), which runs flights out of the Quesnel Airport, has announced their schedule until Oct. 31, with no stops in the Cariboo region.

“We are currently focusing on our significantly reduced current schedule route performance and improving that,” Bob Cummings, CEO of CMA, said in an email. “With our assessment and context, CMA still has a conservative mindset with respect to bringing more scheduled service back. In short, CMA is still on hold with further network plans.”

Central Mountain Air cancelled all flights in early April because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and resumed on a limited schedule starting July 7.

The airline is still running flights from Prince George, Terrace, Fort St. John and Fort Nelson in northern B.C. A full list of active routes is available at flycma.com.

The Quesnel Airport is still closed to the public.

