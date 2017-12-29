Flights cancelled at Penticton airport

Several flights arriving and departing at Penticton Regional Airport have been cancelled due to weather conditions. Tara Bowie/Black Press

Poor weather conditions are affecting flights from the Penticton Regional Airport.

According to Air Canada the 7:10 p.m. flight to Vancouver for Friday, Dec. 29 is cancelled. Air Canada has also cancelled the 6 a.m. flight on Dec. 30 leaving from Penticton to Vancouver. Flights from Vancouver that were to arrive in Penticton on Dec. 29 at 5:55 p.m. and 11 p.m. were also cancelled.

WestJet has cancelled the 3:15 p.m. flight to Calgary on Dec. 29. The flight from Calgary arriving in Penticton at 2:41 p.m. is also cancelled.

