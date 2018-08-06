Flathead fire to cause smoky conditions

The fire is about 65km southeast of Fernie and as of 10 a.m. Monday was 1239 hectares in size.

Conditions in the Elk Valley and South Country may turn smoky today as firefighters battle a large wildfire southeast of Fernie.

The fire is burning in remote terrain at Sage Creek in the Flathead area, approximately 65km southeast of Fernie and 6km southwest of the British Columbia-Alberta border.

It was discovered on Thursday and as of 10 a.m. Monday was 1239 hectares in size, with 41 firefighters, three helicopters, three heavy equipment and two air tankers working to bring it under control.

The BC Wildfire Service has closed the Flathead Sage Creek Forest Service Road starting at the 81km mark at the junction of Flathead Kishinena Forest Service Rd, and warned of smoky conditions in Interior B.C.

“Crews are working to reinforce the Flathead Sage Forest Service Road as a guard on the north end of the fire,” read the latest advice.

“The south side of the fire is burning upslope and connecting with the fuel break created from the Kenow Mountain wildfire from 2017.

“This fire is producing a large column of smoke that is highly visible from Pincher Creek in Alberta and surrounding areas. Light winds are pushing some smoke back into the interior of B.C. today.”

Residents in nearby areas can expect to see additional smoke from this fire in the coming days as crews plan for future burn off operations.

An Alberta Incident Management Team is on site and heavy equipment will continue building dozer lines.

Crews will provide support with pump and hose, while aerial suppression will limit further spread along the perimeter.

For more information, visit BC Wildfire Service.