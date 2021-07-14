Flat Lake fire grows to 8,725 hectares

More than 1,000 properties evacuated Wednesday, hundreds more on alert

The Flat Lake wildfire, which prompted several evacuation orders and alerts Wednesday, is now listed at 8,725 hectares in size.

The blaze grew significantly overnight Tuesday and throughout the day Wednesday, primarily to the east towards Highway 97, due in part to low humidity and strong winds, according to a BC Wildfire Service update.

An evacuation order is in place for 1,074 properties between Flat Lake and Green Lake North, including parts of Lone Butte. The District of 100 Mile House, Horse Lake and Sheridan Lake were placed under evacuation alert around midday. Another 650 properties in Electoral Area E (Bonaparte Plateau) are also on alert.

Highway 97 remains closed in both directions at 83 Mile Road.

Fire crews today focused on structure protection via air tankers and helicopters; aggressive fire behaviour prevented ground crews from directly fighting the blaze.

100 Mile House Free Press