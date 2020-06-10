Naramata Fire Department extinguished a tractor that caught fire on a residents farm June 9, 2020. (Black Press file photo)

Flaming tractor extinguished by Naramata Fire Department

Resident called fire crews after spotting tractor engulfed in flames in middle of orchard

Naramata Fire Department was called to reports of a flaming tractor in the middle of an orchard yesterday (June 9) around 11 a.m.

The fire is believed to have started due to electrical problems, said Naramata fire chief Tony Trovao.

The tractor’s owner called the fire department after he spotted flames from inside his house.

Naramata Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the fire in what Trovao called a “pretty routine” call.

No injuries were reported.

    The graduating class of Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) received a cheque from the Burns Lake Return-It depot, from the account created in their name, at the beginning of last year by Becky Thompson, one of the parents. The Burns Lake community who chose to donate their deposits for the empties towards the graduate account, helped raise a total of $1178.75 in a year. A few students came to the Return-It depot to receive the cheque and Jared Myram (extreme right in the picture), presented the cheque to the students. Pictured left to right are grad parents Gina Strimbold and Becky Thompson with students Brianna Bjorgan, Daria Strimbold, Logan Thompson, Jean Hopegood, Aedan Conlon, Sara Wipfli and Matthew Sackney. (Priyanka Ketkar picture)