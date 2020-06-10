Flaming tractor extinguished by Naramata Fire Department

Naramata Fire Department was called to reports of a flaming tractor in the middle of an orchard yesterday (June 9) around 11 a.m.
The fire is believed to have started due to electrical problems, said Naramata fire chief Tony Trovao.
The tractor’s owner called the fire department after he spotted flames from inside his house.
Naramata Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the fire in what Trovao called a “pretty routine” call.
No injuries were reported.
