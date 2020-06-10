Flaming tractor extinguished by Naramata Fire Department

Resident called fire crews after spotting tractor engulfed in flames in middle of orchard

Naramata Fire Department extinguished a tractor that caught fire on a residents farm June 9, 2020. (Black Press file photo)

Naramata Fire Department was called to reports of a flaming tractor in the middle of an orchard yesterday (June 9) around 11 a.m.

The fire is believed to have started due to electrical problems, said Naramata fire chief Tony Trovao.

The tractor’s owner called the fire department after he spotted flames from inside his house.

Naramata Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the fire in what Trovao called a “pretty routine” call.

No injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Blaze inside garage quickly extinguished by Penticton firefighters

READ MORE: Extensive damage to Okanagan Lake washrooms following early morning fire

jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Penticton Western News