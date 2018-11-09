Fred Green shovels his driveway on Friday, Nov. 9 as the first snowfall of the year brings winter to Salmon Arm. (Barb Brouwer/Salmon Arm Observer)

Flakes of winter fall on Salmon Arm

Winter dresses the town in white, more forecast overnight

Like it, or not, winter arrived in Salmon Arm early this morning.

Environment Canada was bang-on with their forecast and many residents looked out to see the white stuff on lawns, cars and roofs.

The forecast called for between 2 to 4 centimetres this morning, with a high temperature expected to be plus 3C.

But, as the temperature dips, there is a 60 per cent chance of flurries late this evening and overnight, with wind up to 15 km/h and a wind-chill factor making the overnight low of minus 1 feel more like minus 3.

Mainly cloudy with daily high temperatures in the range of plus 3 or 4 are on the weather menu until Sunday night when the temperature is expected to drop to minus 5.

Clouds and a high of plus 3 continue to be the feature of the day on Monday, moving into a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of plus 3 on Tuesday.

Look for a low of zero and a 40 per cent chance of flurries Tuesday night, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers on Wednesday when the temperature climbs back up to plus 5.

Early this morning, Drive BC issued a warning of slushy with slippery sections on a 38.2 stretch of Highway 1 between Canoe Beach Drive NE and Avoca Road West at Sicamous – a reminder to get winter tires on if you haven’t already and drive according to conditions.

