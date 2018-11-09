Flakes of winter fall on Salmon Arm

Fred Green shovels his driveway on Friday, Nov. 9 as the first snowfall of the year brings winter to Salmon Arm. (Barb Brouwer/Salmon Arm Observer)

Like it, or not, winter arrived in Salmon Arm early this morning.

Environment Canada was bang-on with their forecast and many residents looked out to see the white stuff on lawns, cars and roofs.

The forecast called for between 2 to 4 centimetres this morning, with a high temperature expected to be plus 3C.

But, as the temperature dips, there is a 60 per cent chance of flurries late this evening and overnight, with wind up to 15 km/h and a wind-chill factor making the overnight low of minus 1 feel more like minus 3.

Mainly cloudy with daily high temperatures in the range of plus 3 or 4 are on the weather menu until Sunday night when the temperature is expected to drop to minus 5.

Clouds and a high of plus 3 continue to be the feature of the day on Monday, moving into a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of plus 3 on Tuesday.

Look for a low of zero and a 40 per cent chance of flurries Tuesday night, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers on Wednesday when the temperature climbs back up to plus 5.

Early this morning, Drive BC issued a warning of slushy with slippery sections on a 38.2 stretch of Highway 1 between Canoe Beach Drive NE and Avoca Road West at Sicamous – a reminder to get winter tires on if you haven’t already and drive according to conditions.

