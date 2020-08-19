Five-year-old killed in Chilliwack by falling tree

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early phases of investigating the incident

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the death of a five-year-old boy from Chilliwack who was killed by a falling tree.

Chilliwack RCMP responded Tuesday to the call at approximately 12:45 p.m. after a tree fell on a group walking along the Kingfisher Trail near Yarrow.

When the tree crashed down, it struck the child and an adult woman, according to police files.

Officers arrived on-scene in the 5000-block of Bergman Road, but the child had succumbed to his injuries.

BC Ambulance personnel transported a 22-year-old woman from Abbotsford to hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

“This group was local to the Chilliwack area and consisted of children being supervised on a day hike along the trail,” said RCMP Cpl. Mike Rail of the UFVRD. “RCMP Victim Services is engaged with the families of the group and child.”

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early phase of evidence-gathering for their investigations.

