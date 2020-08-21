Five-year-old boy killed by fallen tree in Chilliwack identified by father

Weston 'brought such happiness and passion to this world,' dad Glen Abel said

The boy who died Tuesday while out for a hike while at preschool has been identified, by his father Glen Abel, as five-year-old Weston. (Facebook)

The young child who lost his life earlier this week while out for a hike in Chilliwack has been identified, by his father Glen Abel, as five-year-old Weston.

“He lived every moment of his life full of joy and excitement and brought such happiness and passion to this world,” Abel wrote on social media on Thursday, Aug. 20.

“Weston was the best big brother and loved his little Junebug more than anything. Everything she did he would say ‘I’m so proud of her!’ and always had to be touching her hand or body in some way.”

According to police, the child was on a day hike in Yarrow with Leap for Joy Open Air preschool when a tree fell. He was declared dead at the scene.

“We feel comforted knowing he didn’t feel any pain or fear, and that the pain is ours to deal with, but not his,” Abel said. “Weston was out in nature doing what he loved to do: exploring, chatting with friends, and learning.”

In a separate statement, the preschool operators shared their condolences with the family and “feel immense guilt for not being able to save him.”

“He will be a part of us forever,” the statement reads. “His little sun screen face that was not rubbed in all the way, his twinkling eyes that in seven days reached into our souls, his exuberance to experience everything in front of him from catching grasshoppers, to making fishing rods, to reading stories on the forest floor, he did with the biggest smile.”

Condolences have been pouring in from fellow Leap for Joy Open Air preschool families, as well as friends and complete strangers since Weston’s name was made public yesterday.

Abel said that a celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.

