Five ways to take action against invasive plants while stuck at home

Many of us are currently marooned at home and looking for ways to occupy our time. While we patiently wait for the snow to melt, it’s a great time to get a head start on your garden.

Learn to identify plants!

While we won’t be able to offer our spring Invasive Plant ID and Management Workshops in person this May, you can find useful resources to help you learn to identify and manage invasive plants through our website columbiashuswapinvasives.org. We hope to be able to offer invasive plant ID workshops later in the year or through an online format. You can also learn about choosing native and non-invasive plants for your garden through the provincial PlantWise program and free app. If you are interested in gardening using native plants, check out the Habitat Acquisition Trust’s Native Gardening page here.

Did you know?

Surprisingly, it is still not illegal to import, purchase or sell invasive plants in BC. For this reason, we work closely with garden centers and plant nurseries in the region to help ensure they are not accidentally providing invasive plants or seeds for sale. We are thrilled that most plant nurseries and garden centers are helping to protect native biodiversity by doing their best to provide only non-invasive plants for purchase. Support your local garden centre by only asking for non-invasive varieties of plants. Get the PlantWise app to learn if your choice of plant is invasive or not!

Get a headstart on planting indoors

To comply with social distancing, many plant nurseries and garden centers in the region have likely closed their store fronts, but may instead be offering online and phone orders, curbside pick-up and delivery options. Check with your local nursery to see what options they might have available. Start vegetable seeds at home to grow in your garden this year. Vegetable plants are not invasive!

Discover what’s in your backyard

As snow melts and plants begin to spring up, be on the look out for potential invaders and get started on weeding in your yard early this season! Check our website for tips on how to manage and dispose of invasive plants from your property. Invasive plant disposal is free at CSRD landfills and transfer stations – just let the attendant know and ensure plants are bagged.

Go for a plant ID walk

No yard? No problem, go for a solo walk and take note of the plants you see in your neighborhood. As shoots emerge from hiding and flowers flourish, you can use the Report an Invasive App on your phone to help identify and report invasive plants that you come across.

Ask an expert!

If you are having trouble identifying a species or need advice on how to best manage a pesky plant, we are here to help you manage invasive plants on your property. Contact us at info@columbiashuswapinvasives or follow us on Instagram and facebook @ColumbiaShuswapInvasives

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to the prevention, management and reduction of invasive species in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District of British Columbia.

