Crews were called to a five-vehicle crash on the old Island Highway on Wednesday afternoon. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Five vehicles crash on the highway in Nanaimo, one rolls over

No one injured in collision Wednesday on Highway 19A near Norwell Drive and Jingle Pot Road

  • Feb. 19, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  News

Five vehicles collided on the old Island Highway and one rolled over, but no one was injured.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 19A, Norwell Drive and Jingle Pot Road on Wednesday afternoon at about 4 p.m. after a pickup truck, a sport-utility vehicle and three cars were involved in an accident.

The Dodge Ram pickup had rolled in the crash and come to rest on its side.

Crews on scene confirmed that vehicle occupants were checked by paramedics and no one needed to be transported to hospital. Both northbound lanes on the highway were completely blocked.

