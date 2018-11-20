Five upcoming open houses regarding interregional transit between Penticton and Kelowna

The meetins will be held in Summerland, Princeton, Penticton, Peachland and Osoyoos on Dec. 4 and 5

BC Transit will be hosting five open houses throughout the South Okanagan to gain input on a proposed interregional transit service between Penticton and Kelowna.

On Dec. 4, the Osoyoos Town Hall will be the first location of the “Shape Your Neighbourhood’s Transit Future” open house from 8 to 9:30 a.m., followed by another at the Okangan Regional Library in Princeton from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The final open house meeting that day will be held in the Peachland Community Centre from 4 to 6 p.m.

On Dec. 5, the Penticton Campus of the Okanagan College will host the open house from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by another at the Summerland Municipal Hall from 1 to 3 p.m.

Those that are unable to make any of these open houses are invited to share their feedback online at bctransit.com.

