Five Rossland city staffers topped $100K in 2020

City manager Bryan Teasdale was the top earner last year.

The City of Rossland’s staff payroll in 2020 was $2.8 million. Black Press file photo

Rossland city hall had five employees earning over $100,000 in 2020 and another 11 making over $75,000.

According to the city’s statement of financial information, city manager Bryan Teasdale had the highest salary at $150,605. He also received $1,479 in taxable benefits and billed for $3,862 in expenses for a total remuneration of $155,946.

Others earning more than $100,000 were now-retired public works manager Darrin Albo, former chief financial officer Elma Hamming, planner Stacey Lightbourne, and public works foreman Ryan Zanussi.

In all, the total city payroll last year was $2.8 million, including wages, benefits, and expenses.

On the council side, Mayor Kathy Moore was paid $18,619 and reimbursed for $806 in expenses. The base rate for councillors is $9,532, who variously billed between zero and $900 in expenses.

The city saved some money on council stipends, however, due to the resignation of councillor Scott Forsyth, who only collected $623. His replacement, Terry Miller, joined council late last year and only earned $353.

In total, council’s combined salary, benefits, and expenses came to just over $71,000.