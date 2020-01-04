Five Parksville Qualicum Beach properties make list of top-100 most valuable on Vancouver Island

Two waterfront properties in Qualicum Beach made it into BC Assessment’s annual list of Vancouver Island’s top-100 valued residential properties, as well as three in Nanoose Bay.

Two of the three homes made the list last year as well, but have moved down in position.

The Nanoose Bay property, located on Dorcas Point Road, moved from the fourth spot to the fifth, at $14.1 million. One of the Qualicum Beach properties, located on Eaglecrest Drive, fell from the 35th spot to the 93rd at $5.7M . An Island Highway property in Qualicum Beach is new on the list, and takes the 92nd spot at $5.73M.

Two new properties in Nanoose Bay are on the list — 44th spot ($7.36M) for another property on Dorcas Point Road and 73rd spot ($6.13M) for a property on Stewart Road.

The most expensive house on the list is James Island, an island near Sidney, valued at almost $58 million.

More than 374,600 property owners throughout Vancouver Island can expect to receive their 2020 assessment notices, that show the current market value of their land, in early January.

— NEWS staff