Five new handyDART buses serving Cowichan

Five new handyDart buses and their drivers began serving the Cowichan Valley Friday, Aug 8.

“The 26-foot light-duty Micro Bird G5 buses can carry up to 20 seated passengers, and provide flexibility for up to four mobility aids,” according to a news release sent out by BC Transit spokesperson Jonathan Dyck. “Each new bus is equipped with a lift system near the rear of the bus to provide safe loading and unloading of mobility aids. They also feature an LED destination sign, modern vinyl seating, white noise tonal back-up alarm and an integrated back-up camera.”

The features will improve riders’ safety, the cleanliness of the vehicles and generally enhance their overall experience, BC Transit said.

The buses are also equipped with COVID-19 protections: a “temporary vinyl panel installed to protect the health of both drivers and passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The five new buses doesn’t mean five additional buses, however. The new ones are replacing older buses that are about to be removed from the fleet.

New buses are on the way, however. But again, to replace old ones.

“An additional five new ARBOC light duty buses will be added to the Cowichan Valley Regional Transit System later this year,” said the release. “These gasoline-fueled buses will replace existing diesel ARBOC buses nearing the end of their service life.”

Don’t know much about the handyDART system?

handyDART system is an accessible, door-to-door shared transit service for people with permanent or temporary disabilities that prevent them from using fixed-route transit without assistance from another person. handyDART picks you up at your accessible door and drops you off at the accessible door of your destination.

