Five Langley schools notified of COVID-19 cases

Notification letters have been sent to families at the affected schools

Fraser Health has included Brookswood Secondary School to its list of COVID-19 school exposures. The health authority is reporting an individual with COVID-19 was at the school on Dec. 11, 2020. (Google Maps)

The Langley School District has sent home COVID-19 notifications to five local public schools, including Alex Hope Elementary, Betty Gilbert Middle, Brookswood Secondary, Langley Meadows Community, and Richard Bulpitt Elementary.

“This Early Notification letter is an alert that a person within the school community has tested positive for COVID-19. If you are receiving this letter, it means your child may have been at the school during this time; however, the exposure did not take place in their cohort or class(es),” the notification said. “If your child was exposed, you will receive an additional letter providing more information. “

Our District has sent home a COVID-19 Early Notification letter to Alex Hope, Betty Gilbert, Brookswood, Langley Meadows, and Richard Bulpitt school communities today. Thank you everyone for your support. Read on the District website here: https://t.co/yhEdrpNmEB #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/ZHV3sel1vD — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) December 17, 2020

The notifications include Fraser Health information about the dates of the potential exposures.

“If you are reading this letter, your child was not in the same class as the person with COVID-19,” Fraser Health noted.

The health authority is doing contact tracing in relation to the people who tested positive at each of the schools.

“Public Health will only contact you if you or your child was directly exposed to COVID-19,” the notification said.

The Alex Hope exposure was Dec. 4.

The Betty Gilbert dates are December 7, 8, 10, and 11.

Dec. 11 is the date for Brookswood Secondary as well as for Langley Meadows Elementary.

The person who tested positive at Richard Bulpitt was at the school Dec. 7, 8 and 9.

“Our District is committed to transparency and we will continue to notify our school community of COVID-19 exposures at our schools as soon as public health informs us,” superintendent Gord Stewart said in the school notification letters.

