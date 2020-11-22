Five Langley schools added to COVID list on Saturday

Two elementary, two secondary, and one middle school are reporting someone with coronavirus

Yorkson Creek Middle School in Langley is the latest school in town to report a COVID exposure, sending out early notification letters on Saturday, Nov. 21. (Screengrab/GoogleMaps)

Five more schools in Langley have reported COVID-19 exposures in the past day.

Saturday night, the local school district issued statements to parent from two elementary, two secondary schools, and one middle school in the community.

The list includes Aldergrove Community and D.W. Poppy Secondaries, Yorkson Creek Middle School, as well as Glenwood and Simonds Elementary.

Each school was given what the district calls early notification letters where district superintendent Gord Stewart confirms someone within the school community has tested positive.

At Yorkson and D.W. Poppy, the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the school on Nov. 12.

Our District has sent home a COVID-19 Early Notification letter to the Yorkson Creek Middle School community this evening. Thank you to staff, @Fraserhealth and families for your support. Read on the school or District website here: https://t.co/2o0IUhRCY8 #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/8fmKSFaT8t — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) November 22, 2020

For Aldergrove Community Secondary, the person with the coronavirus was at the school on Nov. 13 and 16.

For Glenwood, the infected person was at school on Nov. 10, while Simonds Elementary/U-Connect is the most recent potential exposure with the person who is COVID-positive having been at the school on Nov. 17.

“Receiving this letter does not mean you have been exposed to COVID-19. Case(s) have been isolated, and there is no direct exposure risk at this time,” Stewart said.

Each of the schools has initiated contact tracing to rapidly identify any staff and students that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms, he said, while noting that Fraser Health is continuing to investigate the exposure at the various schools.

They will only phone staff and students who public health has identified as needing to self-isolate for 14 days from when they were exposed, Stewart explained in his letter.

“It is important,” he said, “to note that receipt of this letter does not mean you will be contacted by public health. You will not be contacted by public health unless you were directly exposed to COVID-19.”

Our District has sent home a COVID-19 Early Notification letter to AldergroveCommunitySecondary, DWPoppySecondary, GlenwoodElementary, Simonds/U-Connect. Thank you all for your support! Read the letter on school or District website here: https://t.co/2o0IUhRCY8 #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/hMQSAoHh6x — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) November 22, 2020

