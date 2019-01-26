‘Tonka’ was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Friday night near Granite Street and Foul Bay Road, according to ROAM – a charity that works to reunite owners with their lost pets. (ROAM)

Five-foot-long iguana on the loose in Oak Bay

'Tonka' was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Friday near Granite Street and Foul Bay Road

A five-foot-long iguana is on the loose in Oak Bay and its owner is anxious to be reunited.

‘Tonka’ was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Friday night near Granite Street and Foul Bay Road, according to ROAM – a charity that works to reunite owners with their lost pets.

The temperature outside is of grave concern as the lizard needs a warm environment for survival.

“He is my baby and hope we can find him,” said owner Angie Rose on ROAM’s Facebook post. “If searching bring a towel or even a jacket and cover his head then he won’t panic. He is friendly but probably stressed.”

The 3-year-old iguana is an orange male with a green belly.

If you see him contact ROAM at 778-977-6260 or 778-977-6265 or email petsearch@Roambc.org

