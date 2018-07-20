Five fires continue to burn near Keremeos

There are five fires in high elevation burning near Keremeos

A picture of the location of fires burning around Keremeos from the B.C. Wildfire Interactive Map from the morning of Fri., July 20. (screen grab)

Update 2:15 p.m.

B.C. Wildfire now estimates the Placer Mountain fire at 255 hectares in size.

There are 16 B.C. Wildfire personnel actioning the fire and five pieces of heavy equipment are being used.

A press conference is being held by B.C. Wildfire Service at 3 p.m. in Penticton.

Original:

Better mapping means a fire burning in high elevation east of Keremeos is now estimated at approximately 1,120 hectares.

The B.C. Wildfire interactive map showed the updated information Friday morning for the North Side of Scully Mountain fire.

A spokesperson for B.C. Wildfire told the Review Thursday aircraft was flying over the cluster of fires trying to map it and size it better.

She also said until the location and size of the fire was better known no wildfire personnel would be actioning the fire. It was not known at the time of this posting if B.C Wildfire was yet working to suppress the fire.

The Placer Mountain fire also in high elevation west of Keremeos between Cathedral Park and Eastgate remains a fire of note and remains mapped at 150 hectares in size. If visibility allows aircraft will re-map the fire sometime today and the size will be updated.

There are 16 personnel and five pieces of heavy equipment are actioning the fire.

A new fire is burning south of Keremeos and just north of the Cathedral Park boundary in high elevation. This fire is called North Side of the South Slopes and is currently estimated at two-hectares. The fire was reported Thursday.

Other fires burning in the Lower Similkameen include a two-hectare fire at the junction of Ashnola and Similkameen rivers and a small spot fire 0.01 hectares in size at about one-kilometre south east of 0-kilometre at Ashnola Campground.

The Gillanders Creek fire continues to burn at high elevation, south of Keremeos, and is estimated at one-hectare in size.

The majority of these fires were started during a lightning storm that rolled through the area on Tuesday.