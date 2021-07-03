Five days of heat records in Penticton

From Sunday to Thursday the heatwave pushed the city to the limit

Penticton beat its all-time high heat record twice in five days during the recent heatwave. (Luke Rushton photo)

The week of Canada Day 2021 was a week of records for the South Okanagan and the entire province.

As wildfires raged across the Interior, temperature records were shattered in dozens of communities, many of which were broken day after day.

The city of Penticton saw five days in a row where temperatures soared above previous records for the day, with two days breaking the all-time records for the city.

Starting on Sunday, the city recorded a high of 40.5 C beating the old record of 37.8 C set in 1925, just shy of the all-time record.

READ ALSO: Penticton breaks heat records

Then on Monday, June 29, the city broke the all-time record with 42.5 C, nearly two degrees warmer than the previous record of 40.6 set on July 17, 1941.

Tuesday temperatures in Penticton dropped slightly to 41.3 C with the previous record for June 29 set in 2008 with a temperature of 37.4 C.

June 30 saw the highest temperature at 44.2 C, which beat the previous daily record of 37.7 C from 1987.

Finally, the last daily record broken was 1987’s 36.6 C temperature for July 1, with 2021 seeing a high of 38 C.

Penticton’s streak ended on July 2, where the 34.7 C high in 2021 couldn’t beat the previous record of 38.5 from 2013.

Temperatures were so high, in Penticton the concrete was reported to be buckling due to the heat.

READ MORE: Concrete sidewalks collapsing due to extreme heat all over Penticton

Before it was burned down by a wildfire, the community of Lytton broke the Canadian record for hottest temperature multiple days in a row.

