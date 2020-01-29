Five Corners Intersection project to start in downtown Chilliwack this spring

A traffic signal, streetlights, water main, new curb/sidewalk, and 3,000 sq.m. of paving are coming

The Five Corners Intersection project is scheduled to start this spring with new streetlights and paving to dovetail with the innovative downtown development that’s been underway by Algra Brothers since last year.

The Algra project features almost four acres of restaurant, retail, office and residential space being redeveloped in the heart of downtown. The site bounded by Young Road, Yale Road, Princess Avenue and Empress Lane is part of a multi-year, multi-phased mixed use development.

Works planned for the Five Corners Intersection Project in 2020 will see a new traffic signal installed, streetlights, 80 metres of water main, 700 metres of curb/sidewalk, and 3,000 square metres of paving. The transportation-related work is a design build project of Jakes Construction and ISL.

