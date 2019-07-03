Five charged in Surrey teen’s death appear in court

Proccedings set to continue Aug. 7, with bail hearing for Harjot Singh Deo on July 17

The two men most recently charged in connection with the August 2017 death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi made their first appearances in Surrey Provincial Court Wednesday.

Gurvinder Deo, 25, appeared in person, nodding acknowledgement of court-ordered conditions that he have no contact with the victim’s parents or sister, and of his next court date, set for Aug. 7.

Talwinder Khun Khun, 22, appeared by video. Also set to return to court Aug. 7, Khun Khun said, “I understand, Your Honour,” when advised of the same no-contact conditions.

Arrested June 21, both men are charged with ‘accessory after the fact to murder, and indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains’ in connection with Dhesi’s death.

The body of the 19-year-old college student was found in a burned SUV in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey early Aug. 2, 2017.

Deo and Khun Khun are among five people charged in the case.

Police announced an initial charge of second-degree murder against Harjot Singh Deo – who is Gurvinder Deo’s younger brother – in early May, then, on June 21, announced a second charge of ‘indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains.’ The 21-year-old was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on May 10, and police have said he was in a romantic relationship with Dhesi.

Harjot Deo appeared in court by video Wednesday, and was also scheduled to return on Aug. 7. A bail hearing has been set for July 17 in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, the court heard.

Harjot Deo’s mother, Manjit Kaur Deo, and older sister, Inderdeep Kaur Deo, are both charged with ‘accessory after the fact to murder’ in connection with Dhesi’s death. Following proceedings in B.C. Supreme Court, Manjit Deo was granted bail on June 14; Inderdeep Deo was granted bail on June 28.

Both women are also under court-ordered conditions, including to not contact Dhesi’s parents or sister.

Neither woman personally appeared in court Wednesday. The next court date for both was also set for Aug. 7.

A bail hearing for Gurvinder Deo has not yet been set; Khun Khun’s bail hearing had been scheduled for Wednesday, but was adjourned. A new court date for the proceeding has not been set.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com