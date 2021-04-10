Five candidates enter byelection for councillor slot in Qualicum Beach

General voting set for May 15 at Civic Centre

The Town of Qualicum Beach is set to hold a byelection on May 15. (PQB News file photo)

Five candidates are vying for the vacant councillor position in the Town of Qualicum Beach.

A byelection will be held May 15 to replace Adam Walker, who resigned as councillor after he became the new MLA for Parksville-Qualicum.

The candidate nominations ended on Friday, April 9 and the list of people running (in alphabetical order) are Brian Denbigh, Sarah Duncan, Peter Kent, Anne Skipsey and Jean Young.

READ MORE: Qualicum Beach voters can cast ballots by mail for May 15 byelection

General voting day will take place on May 15, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Civic Centre, 747 Jones St. There will also be advance voting opportunities on May 5 and May 12 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Civic Centre as well.

Those wishing to vote by mail can acquire a mail ballot at Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Friday except statutory holidays.

For more information, visit the town’s website at https://www.qualicumbeach.com/by-election-faq

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News