Five candidates enter byelection for councillor slot in Qualicum Beach

General voting set for May 15 at Civic Centre

  • Apr. 10, 2021 12:00 a.m.
Five candidates are vying for the vacant councillor position in the Town of Qualicum Beach.

A byelection will be held May 15 to replace Adam Walker, who resigned as councillor after he became the new MLA for Parksville-Qualicum.

The candidate nominations ended on Friday, April 9 and the list of people running (in alphabetical order) are Brian Denbigh, Sarah Duncan, Peter Kent, Anne Skipsey and Jean Young.

General voting day will take place on May 15, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Civic Centre, 747 Jones St. There will also be advance voting opportunities on May 5 and May 12 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Civic Centre as well.

Those wishing to vote by mail can acquire a mail ballot at Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Friday except statutory holidays.

For more information, visit the town’s website at https://www.qualicumbeach.com/by-election-faq

