Abbotsford has been awarded a “5 Bloom Community” rating two years in a row, which qualified the city to enter the national competition. (Abbotsford News photo)

Five blooms for Abbotsford in national competition

Pencil Patch program gets special mention from judges

  • Oct. 8, 2019 12:00 a.m.
The City of Abbotsford has been honoured at a competitive national event measuring Canadian municipalities’ horticultural and gardening endeavours.

Abbotsford received a “Five blooms – bronze” rating” at the annual Communities in Bloom awards ceremony in Yarmouth, N.S.

The Pencil Patch program, which helps connecting students with gardens of their own, received a special mention at the ceremony. That program is a collaboration between the Abbotsford Community Garden Society, the BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation and the city.

Judges had evaluated the city and its businesses in several areas: tidiness, environmental action, heritage conservation, urban forestry, landscape and floral displays.

Abbotsford’s five bloom/bronze corresponds to a score of between 84 and 86.9 per cent. A score of 90 per cent is needed to achieve the five bloom/gold rating.

Volunteer judges Colleen Stockford and James Bourgeois wrote that the Pencil Patch program “shows teachers and their students what it takes to plant their own school gardens.”

